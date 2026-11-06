Pyvio has received a Major Payment Institution licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, covering five regulated payment services.

The licence, granted to Pyvio Network Technology, the company’s Singapore operating entity, took effect on 1 November 2026. It covers account issuance, domestic money transfers, cross-border money transfers, merchant acquiring, and e-money issuance. The licence allows Pyvio to begin licensed operations in Singapore and to expand further across the Asia-Pacific region.

Expanding in Asia-Pacific

Founded in 2022 and based in Hong Kong, Pyvio provides financial services infrastructure for cross-border businesses. The company focuses on emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa, and works with clearing banks and licensed local institutions to offer global collections, payments, acquiring, virtual credit cards, and currency services. Its global virtual accounts allow clients to receive payments in more than 16 currencies, and it also handles bulk payments, payroll, and supplier settlements.

Li Kai, CEO of Pyvio Network Technology, described Singapore as a global financial hub and an important link between Asia-Pacific and international markets. According to Li, securing the licence is a key step in Pyvio’s regional growth strategy, and the company will use its Singapore operations as a base to provide reliable cross-border payment services to businesses across the region.

Building a cross-border payments network

The licence adds to Pyvio’s existing partnerships. In 2024, it partnered with Currencycloud, using Currencycloud’s technology to support collections and payments in more than 180 countries and over 30 currencies, including CNH and CNY, with a focus on Chinese online merchants selling into emerging markets.

Through a separate partnership with Kora, Pyvio offers B2B cross-border payments in more than 25 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. The company says it follows international payment security standards such as PCI DSS. The Singapore licence gives Pyvio a regulated base in Southeast Asia, from which it can offer accounts, transfers, merchant acquiring, and e-money services to businesses in the region.