Mollie, a Netherlands-based financial services and payments platform, has announced its expansion into Romania, marking a further step in its Central and Eastern European growth strategy.

According to Mollie, the company currently serves more than 250,000 businesses across Europe and the UK. The Romanian launch gives local businesses access to Mollie's payments platform through a single integration covering major credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and BNPL options, including Klarna.

Additionally, the platform includes pre-built integrations for ecommerce platforms, including Shopify, WooCommerce, PrestaShop, and Magento, enabling merchants to activate payments quickly without complex technical setup.

Market context and positioning

Romania has seen significant growth in its ecommerce sector and has an active technology startup ecosystem. Mollie's entry is framed as a response to the limitations of existing payment infrastructure in the market, where merchants have faced complex integration requirements, non-transparent fee structures, and limited support. These barriers can constrain cross-border sales and international expansion for growing businesses.

Entering the Romanian market follows Mollie's presence across Western Europe and the UK, and reflects a broader push into Central and Eastern Europe, where ecommerce adoption is accelerating, but modern payments infrastructure remains less developed than in Western markets. By offering a standardised integration with support for local and international payment methods, Mollie is positioning itself as a scalable alternative to legacy payment systems for businesses seeking to grow beyond the domestic Romanian market.

Talking about the move, Koen Köppen, CEO of Mollie, noted that the expansion into Romania is a pivotal moment in the company's Central and Eastern European strategy, describing its goal as being a true growth partner for Romanian businesses by eliminating financial complexity so they can focus on innovation and expansion.

Throughout 2025, Mollie has focused its efforts on further scaling its presence across Europe. For example, back in September, the company expanded its services into Finland, offering MobilePay, local support, and optimised payments to assist businesses in growing with local solutions. Shortly before this, Mollie rolled out its operations in Hungary, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic.