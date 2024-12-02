Mollie, a payment service provider, has launched its operations in Hungary, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic, optimising local businesses with tailored payment solutions and local support.

This expansion enables businesses in these countries to utilise a unified platform that simplifies payment processing, reporting, and fraud prevention.

According to Mollie, many entrepreneurs are often held back by legacy payment tools. In response, the company aims to offer personalised payment and finance solutions, along with an optimal customer experience that meets the specific needs of local businesses. To achieve this, Mollie is building a local team to partner directly with its customers.

Mollie offers various localised payment solutions designed for specific markets, including payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, bank and credit card payments, PayPal, Pay by Bank, and Klarna (coming soon). The firm also ensures a swift and localised onboarding experience, complemented by optimal support in Hungarian, Slovenian and Czech.

In the three markets, businesses will also benefit from plugins for ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, Shopware, PrestaShop, Magento, and WooCommerce, which make it optimal for businesses to start accepting payments and increase conversion rates.

Mollie plans to expand into additional EU markets in the near future and has established its presence across Europe through a customer-centric approach, providing payments and money management services to over 250.000 businesses.

Mollie rolled out the Tap payment terminal

In June 2025, Mollie introduced Tap to meet the needs of small businesses, offering optimal functions and a user-friendly experience.

Through Mollie Tap, the company sought to deliver an efficient and affordable payment terminal that optimised in-person payments. Tap allowed Mollie customers to accept contactless payments, serving a range of businesses and entrepreneurs, such as hair salons, cafes, market stalls, and taxi companies, among others.