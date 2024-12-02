



Through Mollie Tap, the company seeks to deliver an efficient and affordable payment terminal that optimises in-person payments. Tap allows Mollie customers to accept contactless payments, serving a range of businesses and entrepreneurs such as hair salons, cafes, market stalls, and taxi companies, among others.











Initially, Mollie plans to roll out Tap in the Netherlands, with the company looking to expand to other key markets, including Belgium, Germany, and Austria, in the upcoming weeks.





How does Mollie Tap work?

Mollie developed Tap to meet the needs of small businesses, with the solution providing smart functions and a user-friendly experience. Tap runs on Android, integrating with Android apps that fit in with business owners’ daily work. Additionally, the terminal has a compact design and, compared to traditional terminals, it does not require the user to turn or tilt it, with customers being able to hold their payment card or smartphone against Tap’s front to make the transaction.

Furthermore, Tap allows entrepreneurs to unify their online and in-person sales channels. Business owners can integrate physical payments into Mollie’s platform, in turn being able to manage all their transactions in a centralised dashboard. Through this, the company seeks to simplify their workflow, minimise the risk of errors, and offer clearer sales insights. Also, the Mollie platform facilitates a range of other financial services, including online payments, digital invoices, payment links, and business financing.

As detailed by Mollie, business owners can select the pricing model that meets their needs. The Tap terminal is available from EUR 45. When it comes to businesses with higher transaction volumes, the company provides a subscription of EUR 20 per month, which can reduce the transaction rate. On the other hand, businesses can opt for a one-off purchase price of EUR 95, with Mollie not imposing any monthly fees and offering a competitive transaction rate per payment.

Recently, Mollie also expanded its services to Portugal, scaling its payment solutions for the growing ecommerce market in the region. The company sought to support Portuguese businesses by providing localised payment solutions in an ecommerce landscape that demanded digital solutions. Moreover, the move aimed to support startups, SMEs, and large businesses to optimise in-person and online payment processing, reporting, fraud prevention, and financing.