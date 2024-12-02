Mollie has expanded its services into Finland, providing MobilePay, local support, and optimised payments, helping businesses grow with local solutions and accelerate European expansion.

Mollie’s expansion into Finland will provide Finnish businesses with access to a platform designed to simplify payment processing, reporting, and fraud prevention. According to the officials, the firm already has 250.000 customers across Europe, and its goal is to make payments and money management optimal for all European businesses.

Payment service designed for Finland

Finland is one of the most digitalised societies in Europe, but many companies say that the payment solutions available are not flexible enough or do not consider local needs. Mollie aims to provide a local experience customised to the specific needs of Finnish companies.

On Mollie’s platform, businesses can utilise popular payment methods in Finland, like MobilePay, as well as widely used international options such as credit cards, Google Pay, and Klarna. Mollie enables companies to offer their customers an optimal payment experience online, in apps, and in physical stores.

Mollie’s implementation is optimal with Finnish-language support, enabling companies to concentrate on their business rather than technology. It is made easier by Mollie’s integration tools for popular e-commerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and Prestashop.

For SaaS platforms and marketplaces, Mollie Connect offers an option for onboarding new merchants, collecting app commissions, and automatically distributing payments across multiple parties. This allows companies to start using Mollie without technical delays in the international infrastructure, which makes it easier to accept payments from customers from the Nordic countries and the rest of Europe.

Mollie will be launched simultaneously in Finland, Denmark, and Norway. In Hungary, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic, it was launched in July 2025, optimising local businesses with tailored payment solutions and local support.