Mollie, a Netherlands-based financial services provider serving more than 250,000 businesses across Europe, has announced the UK launch of Tap, its in-person payments solution targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The rollout combines the Tap terminal, a portable contactless payment device, with the Tap app, which enables any NFC-enabled smartphone, tablet, or kiosk to accept contactless payments without additional hardware.

Furthermore, the launch marks Mollie's first proprietary payment terminal and extends the company's payments offering into physical commerce, allowing UK businesses to manage online and in-person payments within the same Mollie platform.

Product capabilities and pricing structure

The Tap terminal supports contactless card payments, digital wallets, and QR payments from a single device. It features a front-facing NFC reader, removing the need for customers to rotate the device to tap, alongside integrated 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, a full-day battery, and an Android-based operating system. Additional business tools include digital receipts via email or SMS, tipping functionality, automated end-of-day reports, and transaction history. The device is designed for efficient setup with no complex installation required.

Furthermore, the Tap app provides a lower-barrier entry point for merchants that prefer to begin accepting payments without purchasing dedicated hardware, with the option to add the terminal as the business scales. Both products are available on a pay-as-you-go basis with a one-off purchase and no contractual lock-in, or on a subscription model with lower transaction fees.

The UK launch forms part of Mollie's broader expansion in the market, building on the company's existing European presence and its stated ambition to support businesses in both online and physical trading environments.

Commenting on the news, Dave Smallwood, UK and Ireland Managing Director at Mollie, said the launch gives UK businesses the flexibility to accept payments wherever they operate, whether on a smartphone or a dedicated terminal, describing it as a key step in strengthening Mollie's UK presence and supporting the growth of local businesses.