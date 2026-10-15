Mobey Forum launches Digital Wallet Control Points tool

Mobey Forum, a not-for-profit, member-based knowledge and networking platform focused on digital financial services, launched its Digital Wallet Control Points tool. The tool is designed for strategy teams at banks, payment service providers, wallet providers, and other organisations in the digital wallet ecosystem. Mobey Forum’s membership includes HSBC, Nordea, DNB, CaixaBank, Erste Group, UBS, RBC, and Visa.

Mapping influence across the wallet ecosystem

In the tool, a control point is a part of wallet operations, or of the wider ecosystem around them, that gives an organisation influence over how that ecosystem works. The interactive tool shows 22 control points, how they connect with one another, and which roles can be involved in each. Mobey Forum’s Digital Wallet Expert Group developed the tool through discussion and analysis, first identifying the main control points and roles and then mapping each role against the relevant control points.

Organisations can use the tool to identify where they hold influence, which relationships matter, and where they may need a partner. Possible uses include scoping a security review, developing an agentic commerce strategy, identifying business opportunities, and deciding where to focus investment. The tool gives teams a shared view of the ecosystem as a starting point for strategic planning.

Digital identity and agentic commerce shape wallet strategy

The launch comes as digital wallets extend beyond payments into identity, agentic commerce, data-driven insights, and personalised loyalty. According to the expert group’s co-chairs, this shift means banks need a clear view of where they can create value and exert influence. The co-chairs said the European Digital Identity Wallet has placed identity on the wallet strategy agenda. This prompts organisations to consider how identity verification and credential sharing fit into their services, and the tool lets teams bring these connections into wider strategic discussions.

Agentic commerce is the other main focus. As AI agents increasingly act on behalf of customers, banks will need to assess how their role may change. According to the group, mapping the control points helps teams see where they can contribute, where they depend on other players, and which relationships will matter as agentic commerce develops.