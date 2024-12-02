Mitsumi, an IT and infrastructure distributor in the MEA region, has announced its partnership with CLOWD9, a cloud-native payment platform, to optimise banking in the MEA region.

This collaboration was formalised during the Fintech trade mission to Nairobi, led by the Mayor of London, in July 2025. The partnership aims to optimise Mitsumi’s network by leveraging CLOWD9's scalable and resilient payment infrastructure.

This alliance marks an important step for both companies. Mitsumi, with a wide range of supply chain solutions for the direct and indirect distribution of IT and telecom products across 19 countries, is augmenting its processing capabilities to support its rapid growth and entry into new markets. Additionally, CLOWD9 aims to provide an optimal platform built on the latest cloud-native microservices technologies, ensuring stability, resilience, and scalability for Mitsumi’s increasing transaction volumes.

Digital payment landscape in MEA

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is undergoing rapid transformation. The fintech digital payment market size in the region increased to USD 363.73 billion in 2023, with a year-on-year growth rate of 26.8%. Additionally, by the end of 2032, the MEA digital payment market is expected to achieve USD 8.75 trillion, with a forecasted CAGR of 44.7%.

Countries like Nigeria and Kenya plays an important role in the fintech ecosystem, as highlighted by the Mayor of London. This growth has been driven by several factors, including increased demographic indicators, optimised connectivity, regulatory changes, and proactive government initiatives.

Therefore, Mitsumi and CLOWD9 are focused on optimising digital payment options and delivering reliable processing services that support the growth of the MEA market. In response to this evolving landscape, both companies are committed not only to meeting current demands in the region but also to anticipating future growth.