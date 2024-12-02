Microsoft has announced its partnership with Checkout.com in order to optimise enterprise payments performance and build trust in the digital economy.

Following this announcement, the new collaboration will combine Microsoft Azure’s global cloud footprint with Checkout.com’s AI-powered digital payments platform for faster and more secure payments for enterprises.

In addition, the alliance is set to improve digital payment experiences, as well as optimise the manner in which businesses prepare for the development of agentic commerce. The collaboration reflects on the joint ambition to embed trust in the digital and agentic economy, as well as meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in the landscape, and remain compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

More information on the Microsoft x Checkout.com partnership

According to the official press release, through the process of leveraging Azure’s enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure, Checkout.com will have the possibility to deliver faster, secure, and scalable digital payments to mutual customers and merchants worldwide. Furthermore, with the use of Checkout.com’s AI-powered engine leaning in real-time, every successful payment development will be instantly available to all merchants leveraging Intelligent Acceptance. This process will enable them to benefit from the network in order to improve acceptance rates, lower costs, and unlock revenue.

The combined commitment to optimisation is expected to enable businesses and institutions to focus on development, while also allowing them to explore and leverage the agentic commerce models where AI agents search and shop on behalf of consumers. At the same time, as the payments industry represents a constant source of AI-powered development, the partnership between Microsoft and Checkout.com will be able to further improve payment performance for merchants around the world.

This announcement follows Checkout.com’s approval from the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance to advance its application for a Merchant Acquirer Limited Purpose Bank charter. This development marked a significant step in the company’s expansion strategy across the region of the United States, where the company aims to expand its role in enterprise digital payments. If granted, the MALPB charter would enable Checkout.com to act as its own acquirer, providing it with direct access to US card networks. In addition, this structure is expected to improve operational control over its payment processing, reduce reliance on third-party intermediaries, and strengthen its infrastructure for enterprise merchants operating at scale.