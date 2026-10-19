Latin America-based ecommerce marketplace Mercado Libre is using the Embedded Payments solution from J.P. Morgan Payments to manage cross-border fund flows for US-based businesses selling through its Global Selling programme. The programme lets US sellers reach buyers in six markets: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Uruguay.

According to the announcement, the integration is meant to simplify cross-border payment management, while also speeding up onboarding to J.P. Morgan Payments deposit services for eligible US sellers as the programme scales.

Onboarding and pay-out capabilities

Under the arrangement, sellers can complete their setup for payments and financial services inside the Mercado Libre platform. Mercado Libre first ran an initial pilot in which it onboarded US sellers to J.P. Morgan Payments using embedded KYC and KYB capabilities. The companies said this reduced friction in the financial services onboarding process and shortened the time to activation.

For pay-outs, Mercado Libre is using J.P. Morgan Payments’ capability to receive bulk cross-border payments through ACH pay-out infrastructure. This moves marketplace funds from Latin America to sellers in the US.

Ryan Schmiedl, Global Head of Embedded Finance & Solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, said sellers can keep their entire experience within Mercado Libre’s platform, from opening a bank account to receiving and moving funds from sales proceeds. Gregorio Bekes, Financial Planning & Treasury Senior Vice President at Mercado Libre, said the bank provided the scale, security, and infrastructure needed for fund flows between Latin America and the US. It was also added that the integrated onboarding and payment management experience is helping the company organise its payment operations as Global Selling grows.

Embedded payments in cross-border marketplaces

Marketplaces operating across several jurisdictions face complexity at several points, including seller onboarding, fund movement, and pay-outs. These challenges tend to increase when programmes expand quickly into new geographies. Embedding payments and compliance checks directly into the marketplace experience is one way platforms handle multi-party cross-border transactions without sending sellers to separate banking relationships.

For Mercado Libre, the arrangement covers a specific corridor: revenue generated by sales across Latin America flowing back to US-based merchants. The set-up brings identity verification, account opening and bulk pay-outs under a single provider, all accessed within the marketplace’s own interface.

For J.P. Morgan Payments, the deployment shows how its Embedded Finance offering applies to marketplace models. In this model, the bank’s services operate within the platform’s user experience rather than as a separate customer-facing channel.