Mellow, a global HR platform, has partnered with Payoneer, an international cross-border payments provider, to deliver contractors optimal, secure, and cost-effective payments.

This collaboration improves Mellow’s commitment to supporting contractors globally and optimising operations by leveraging Payoneer’s geographic coverage.

Addressing the challenges of freelancing

Contractors often incur financial losses due to currency conversion fees and high transfer costs associated with traditional payment platforms. As the background of freelancers continues to expand, many trends, statistics, and challenges emerge. Around 1.57 billion people worldwide are freelancers, with a total freelancer platform value of USD 3.39 billion. According to recent studies, freelancers lose an average of 3-5% of their earnings to fees during currency exchanges, which can amount to hundreds or thousands of dollars each year.

In response to user requests, Mellow keeps expanding its options to provide more flexibility and convenience for contractors with diverse financial needs worldwide. The Payoneer integration is one of those steps.

Mellow provides its users with mostly instant transactions, ensuring funds are available in their Payoneer wallet without delays. The process to link Payoneer accounts is optimised through the platform, supporting Mellow’s goal to offer user-friendly financial solutions.

In addition to joining forces with Mellow, Payoneer also entered into a strategic partnership with Stripe in August 2025 to facilitate an improved online checkout experience for SMEs worldwide.

Through this collaboration, Payoneer aimed to expand its Online Checkout offering for cross-border merchants, enabling them to sell directly to consumers. Initially rolling out within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, including China and Hong Kong, the updated Payoneer Checkout features, supported by Stripe’s technology, enabled SMEs to accept a broader range of payment methods through online webstore checkout, including BNPL options, such as Affirm and Klarna, and digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.