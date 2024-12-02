Financial technology company Payoneer has entered into a strategic partnership with Stripe to facilitate an improved online checkout experience for SMEs worldwide.

Through this collaboration, Payoneer is set to expand its Online Checkout offering for cross-border merchants, enabling them to sell directly to consumers. Initially rolling out within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, including China and Hong Kong, the updated Payoneer Checkout features, supported by Stripe’s technology, will enable SMEs to accept a broader range of payment methods through online webstore checkout including BNPL options, such as Affirm and Klarna, and digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Assisting SMEs through optimal online checkout

Since launching Payoneer Checkout, the company has experienced significant growth, highlighting rapid market adoption and strong customer demand. By collaborating, Stripe and Payoneer aim to improve customer conversion rates, increase acceptance rates, help reduce fraudulent transactions, and expand payment options for SMEs selling directly to consumers through their own ecommerce websites.

Moreover, this upgraded Checkout experience falls in line with Payoneer’s strategic objective to grow its SME financial stack through impactful partnerships. By merging Stripe’s advanced capabilities and Payoneer’s customer-centric approach, the collaboration intends to offer more value to entrepreneurs and businesses across the world. Commenting on the move, representatives from Payoneer emphasised their company’s commitment to simplifying cross-border online trade for small businesses. Working with Stripe comes as a strategic step in the company’s path to extend its Checkout offering and provide a user-friendly experience at scale. Combining Payoneer’s local market distribution and knowledge with Stripe’s checkout technology is set to enable the two companies to deliver solutions that meet the needs, demands, and preferences of customers.

In addition to joining forces with Stripe, Payoneer also teamed up with Nequi in March 2025 to provide more flexibility to global entrepreneurs. Nequi users were set to gain the ability to enable the new service and transfer their USD and EUR from Payoneer to Nequi, as well as receive them in COP (Colombian pesos) securely and efficiently.