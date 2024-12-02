



Following this announcement, Nequi users will have the possibility to enable the new service and transfer their USD and EUR from Payoneer to Nequi, as well as receive them in COP (Colombian pesos) in a fast and secure manner.

In addition, the new solution will allow Colombian users to get paid internationally as if they were local, and bring EUR and USD through Nequi. Both Nequi and Payoneer will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Nequi x Payoneer partnership

According to the official press release, the new service will also offer highly competitive market rates. The total fee is divided into two parts, as Payoneer currently charges up to 3% of the transfer value, while Nequi applies a fixed fee of USD 3 (VAT included) regardless of the transaction amount. The limits depend on whether the Nequi account is a low-value deposit or a savings account. If the customer has a savings account, they can transfer up to USD 5.000 per month, with a maximum of USD 2.000 per transaction. In addition, if the client has a low-value deposit, they can transfer up to USD 2.000 per month, with a maximum of USD 2.000 per transaction.

The partnership is expected to strengthen the possibilities users will benefit from, optimise functionalities, and enable companies from across the globe to securely and efficiently scale their businesses worldwide.