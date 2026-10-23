Moovn Technologies, which runs mobility, logistics, ecommerce, and merchant platforms, is adding a wider set of Mastercard payment capabilities to its MoovnPay wallet. The two companies have signed a five-year strategic agreement that combines Mastercard’s global payments network with MoovnPay’s wallet ecosystem. The rollout will cover Kenya, Tanzania, and other African markets, serving riders, drivers, merchants, SMEs, and other users.

Cards, merchant acceptance, and remittances in one wallet

The agreement enables MoovnPay to offer virtual and physical prepaid Mastercard cards, tokenisation, and online and in-app payment acceptance through Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS), available via Mastercard Merchant Cloud. It also covers Pay Local, peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, and eligible cross-border remittances through Mastercard Move. MoovnPay and Shooga, Moovn’s service for P2P payments, fundraising, and donations, will give users access to Mastercard prepaid cards within a single wallet.

The deal builds on Mastercard Start Path’s Emerging Fintech programme, which selected MoovnPay as one of 11 fintechs in September 2025. Since then, Moovn has launched MPGS in Kenya. The next phase will focus on the Shooga prepaid Mastercard portfolio, expanding Pay Local in Kenya and Tanzania, and extending tokenisation and wallet capabilities. Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa at Mastercard, said payments are increasingly built into the platforms people use daily to travel, work, and trade.

Africa's growing digital payments market

A Mastercard-commissioned report by Genesis Analytics projects Africa’s digital payments economy to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2030. Mastercard’s 2026 SME Confidence Index found that 95% of Kenyan SMEs accept mobile payments, and 80% see simple payment methods as key to future growth. According to AfricaNenda Foundation’s SIIPS 2025 report, Africa has 36 live instant payment systems across 31 countries, which processed more than 64 billion transactions worth close to USD 2 trillion in 2024.

Godwin Gabriel, founder and group chief executive of Moovn Technologies, said the collaboration connects MoovnPay, Shooga, and Moovn’s mobility, logistics, and commerce platforms to global payment capabilities, creating an integrated financial and lifestyle ecosystem. By combining card issuance, merchant acceptance, wallet services, P2P transfers, and cross-border transfers on one platform, the companies aim to support financial inclusion and digital participation across East Africa.