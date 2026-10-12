US-based MassPay has integrated Cash App into its payout network, enabling US clients to send near real-time payouts to recipients’ accounts.

Through the integration, MassPay clients can send funds directly to recipients’ Cash App accounts using MassPay’s existing single integration, with no additional development work. Delivery is near real-time and is offered for a fee.

Cash App reports more than 59 million monthly transacting active users in the US. For platforms disbursing funds to this user base, recipients can be paid into an app they already use, without opening a new bank account or downloading a separate application.

Payout speed as a retention factor

According to MassPay, recipient expectations around payouts have shifted. Gig workers, creators, affiliates, contractors, and marketplace sellers are less willing to wait several days for a bank transfer to clear and are expecting to access earnings as soon as they are earned. The company describes payout speed as a retention issue for the platforms paying them. It also points to income becoming more flexible and fragmented, with many earners requiring payout options beyond traditional ACH transfers.

Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay, said that demand for payouts is the clearest signal the company receives from clients across the industries it serves. The official cited gaming operators settling winnings, marketplaces paying sellers, and gig platforms paying drivers at the end of a shift as examples where the requirement is the same: funds need to reach the account the recipient actually uses. Grushkowsky added that, for clients, Cash App appears as an additional option within the dashboard they already use.

How the integration works

Funds are delivered to the recipient’s Cash App balance, where they can be sent, spent, or invested. Existing Cash App customers do not need to create a new account; they select Cash App as their payout method. MassPay does not charge fees on failed transactions. In addition, the company also handles KYC, sanctions screening, and reporting.

Position within a multi-rail payout offering

MassPay provides payouts for platforms in iGaming and sports betting, gig and marketplace economies, creator and affiliate networks, freelance and contractor payments, rewards and incentives, and insurance and claims disbursements. Cash App joins local bank rails, cards, mobile wallets, stablecoins, and other real-time payout methods that MassPay offers in 180 countries through one API and one contract.

Cash App itself operates as a financial services platform rather than a bank, with banking services provided by partner banks, including Sutton Bank and The Bancorp Bank.

For platforms whose recipients already hold Cash App accounts, the integration adds a wallet-based alternative to ACH within an existing payout set-up, while recipients gain access to funds within an app that supports spending, saving, and investing.