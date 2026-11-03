Singapore-based travel experiences platform Klook has launched K.ai, an AI agent that helps experience merchants manage their businesses by carrying out everyday tasks in Klook's merchant portal. K.ai is being introduced to merchants through a phased global rollout ahead of the year-end travel season. The agent is built into Klook's existing merchant portal, so merchants can use it without separate software.

From answering questions to taking action

K.ai can retrieve business information and act on merchants' instructions, from checking bookings and availability to updating inventory and pricing. A merchant can, for example, ask for a report on the previous week's bookings and then instruct the agent to raise weekend prices by 10%, with the change applied directly in the merchant portal. This reduces the need for merchants to navigate multiple menus and complete routine tasks manually.

According to Klook, early users have completed individual inventory and pricing updates 95% faster than before, and batch checks of products, inventory, and orders 97% faster. The agent also offers one-click product listing, generating structured listings from merchants' existing materials and pre-filling fields for them to review and edit instead of building listings from scratch. K.ai also turns customer reviews and performance data into insights for merchants.

Bringing smaller merchants online

Klook says small and medium-sized operators make up around 95% of the experiences sector, and that many lack the digital reach to sell beyond walk-in customers and offline channels. By listing these merchants on its platform, Klook makes them bookable by travellers worldwide, and K.ai is intended to help them move from manual processes to AI-based business management. Through the Reviews and Dashboard pages, the agent also highlights changes in business performance and suggests possible reasons.

Bernie Xiong, Co-founder and CTO of Klook, said many experience merchants do not have dedicated teams to manage technology or back-office operations. He added that K.ai brings agentic AI capabilities into their day-to-day work, removing much of the manual effort involved in running their businesses so that they can spend more time delivering experiences for travellers.