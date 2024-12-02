Kleinanzeigen relaunches Secure Payment with Adyen

Kleinanzeigen has relaunched its Secure Payment function in a technical partnership with Adyen, bringing payment processing in-house.

The move shifts control of payment processing, optimisation, and development directly to Kleinanzeigen, replacing the previous third-party setup with an in-house model built on Adyen's technical infrastructure.

Secure Payment has been part of Kleinanzeigen's offering since 2020. The function enables protected payment processing between private individuals, removing the need to exchange sensitive data such as bank account details or email addresses. In addition, the service also includes buyer protection for cases where goods deviate significantly from their description or fail to arrive.

Through the process of taking direct control of the payment layer through Adyen's infrastructure, Kleinanzeigen aims to accelerate the development of new payment features and strengthen its fraud prevention capabilities. The technical migration is also intended to keep pace with regulatory developments affecting online commerce, a growing consideration for classifieds platforms operating within the EU's evolving payments and consumer protection frameworks.

Checkout improvements and rollout

According to the official press release, existing users will not be required to re-register or re-enter data as a result of the transition. Alongside the infrastructure change, Kleinanzeigen has revised its checkout process to reduce the number of intermediate steps. The platform is also introducing a one-click payment option for users with stored payment data. The rollout is being staged gradually across the user base.

Adyen's platform is designed to give marketplace operators unified control over payments and data within a single system. For Kleinanzeigen, this is intended to deliver optimised transparency and more proactive fraud prevention without disrupting the user experience.

Strategic positioning

The relaunch reflects a broader pattern among classifieds and marketplace platforms seeking greater autonomy over their payment infrastructure. Rather than relying on external intermediaries, Kleinanzeigen is consolidating payment ownership to allow faster iteration and more targeted expansion of protective mechanisms. The stated goal is to make second-hand trading more independent and straightforward for both buyers and sellers.

Adyen provides payment technology to a range of global marketplace operators. The partnership positions Kleinanzeigen to extend Secure Payment's capabilities as demand for reliable P2P commerce infrastructure continues to grow across Europe.