Klarna has announced a partnership with Quay, a global eyewear brand, to offer flexible payment options across Quay's website and all 24 US retail stores. Customers can choose from pay in full, pay in 30 days, pay in four interest-free instalments, or longer-term financing at checkout.

The partnership covers both online and in-store purchases, giving customers access to the same range of payment options across all channels. Quay has been expanding its optical category, including prescription-ready eyewear, reporting triple-digit year-on-year growth in the segment. The company cited accessibility and flexible payment options as supporting factors in continuing that growth momentum.

Commenting on the news, David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna, noted that the partnership gives customers real options at checkout so they can shop in a way that genuinely works for them. Additionally, Katherine Cousins, CEO of Quay, mentioned that the collaboration helps make the brand's products more accessible to customers both online and in-store.

Expanding across the global retail space

The announcement adds Quay to Klarna's expanding retail partner network in the US, extending its payment flexibility into the eyewear and optical sector. The partnership follows a number of recent Klarna collaborations across retail verticals, reflecting continued demand from merchants for instalment and deferred payment options at checkout as consumers seek greater control over discretionary spending.

Most recently, the company announced a series of new and extended retail collaborations, scaling the availability of its flexible payment options across luxury retail, fashion, and payment platforms in Europe. Klarna partnered with Harvey Nichols in the UK to enable shoppers to use instalments and deferred payment options across the latter's designer fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories. Separately, the company extended its global partnership with H&M to include online shoppers in Romania and Hungary. Additionally, Klarna announced availability via Buckaroo, facilitating access to its solutions for merchants using the latter's platform.