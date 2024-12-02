Klarna has announced its partnership with Qatar Airways, aiming to bring secure and flexible payments to customers and users in 17 markets.

Following this announcement, travellers booking with Qatar Airways will have the possibility to choose Klarna’s flexible payment options at checkout, while also offering the freedom to pay in full, pay later, split into interest-free installments, or finance their trip over time.

In addition, the new agreement is facilitated by Klarna’s integration with Worldpay, a payments technology company. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Klarna x Qatar Airways partnership

According to the official press release, Klarna is currently rolling out at Qatar Airways’ checkout across 17 markets in Europe in the following weeks, including the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland, and the Czech Republic. At the same time, Qatar Airways customers will have the possibility to select from Klarna’s range of payment options at checkout: Pay in Full (the full cost paid upfront), Pay in 30 Days (book now, pay in 30 days), Pay in 3 (split into three interest-free instalments), and Financing (spread the cost with monthly payments).

This partnership also reflects the shared commitment to customer empowerment and experience development. Through the process of partnering with Klarna, both companies aim to make the booking journey more convenient and secure, while also optimising the overall customer experience.

The announcement follows Klarna’s partnership with Google Cloud, aimed at providing customer-centric, AI-driven products to its clients around the world. The alliance gave Klarna the possibility to leverage Google Cloud’s AI stack, including infrastructure, platform, and models, aiming to accelerate the development of new products and creative campaigns.

Earlier in September, Klarna launched flexible payment offerings, including pay later in installments with no interest, for eligible Apple Pay users in the US and UK. When paying with Apple Pay, whether in person using an iPhone or online and in-app using an iPhone or iPad, customers were enabled to select Klarna at checkout, and then tap Pay Later to view their available Klarna installment plans. Before approval, Klarna was set to apply its industry underwriting in order to ensure responsible lending, with no impact on the customer’s credit scores.