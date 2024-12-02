Klarna, a global digital bank and flexible payments provider, has launched flexible payment offerings, including pay later in installments with no interest, for eligible Apple Pay users in the US and UK.

With this rollout, Klarna’s available payment option for users checking out with Apple Pay in-store can vary by market:

US – Shoppers can choose Pay 4 (split the cost into four interest-free installments for purchases over USD 35), Pay Later (pay the full amount up to 30 days later, interest-free), or Financing (monthly installments for larger purchases);

UK – Shoppers can choose Pay in Full (an optimal one-time payment), Pay in 3 (split into three interest-free installments), or Pay Later (pay the full amount up to 30 days later, interest-free).

When paying with Apple Pay, whether in person using an iPhone or online and in-app using an iPhone or iPad, customers will be able to select Klarna at checkout, and then tap Pay Later to view their available Klarna installment plans. Before approval, Klarna applies its industry underwriting to ensure responsible lending, with no impact on the customer’s credit scores.

Within this integration, Klarna continues to expand its commerce network and mission to be available at more checkout processes, offering shoppers different alternatives to traditional credit cards.

Klarna’s IPO journey

In September 2025, Klarna raised USD 1.37 billion in a US IPO at USD 40 per share, more than the previously guided USD 35 – USD 37 per share range. This brought the company’s valuation to approximately USD 15.2 billion, as it raised over USD 1.4 billion in its IPO. The offering delivered 34,311,274 ordinary shares, with Klarna selling 5 million shares and existing shareholders offering 29,311,274 shares. The offering was oversubscribed by 25 times, according to Reuters.

Klarna was listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "KLAR." The offering was subject to customary closing conditions, with Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley serving as joint book runners.

