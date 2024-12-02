Adyen has partnered with SAP, an enterprise software provider, to go live on SAP Commerce Cloud, Open Payment Framework (OPF).

SAP offers enterprise applications and business AI, uniting business operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. The payment solution aims to remove manual payment integrations and improve the setup and PSP management.

Improving payment setup for retailers

OPF, as a pre-built, cloud-native expansion of SAP Commerce Cloud, enables retailers to accelerate time to market with fully integrated ecommerce payment capabilities such as dimple deployment, faster reconciliation, and access to Adyen’s suite of payment methods without development work.

Freedom Furniture, an Australia-based home retailer, is among the first merchants globally to implement the new solution. The adoption supports the retailer’s omnichannel goals by minimising complexity and time-to-market across the payments lifecycle. SAP sees Freedom Furniture as an example of how retailers can benefit from comprehensive integrations between SAP Commerce Cloud and technology partners, as OPF enables businesses to accelerate developments with lower integration costs and improved customer payment experience.

The service is now available to SAP Commerce Cloud merchants globally. SAP and Adyen will continue to collaborate closely on embedded payments across the SAP ecosystem, including future AI use case extensions, customer loyalty, and financial services. As one of the first firms to go live on OPF, Adyen will continue to focus on providing enterprise retailers with scalable payment infrastructure, reflecting its commitment to collaborating with SAP and assisting merchants in modernising their payment stacks.

The partnership follows Adyen’s collaboration with Prommt, a cloud-based remote payment solution provider, to augment the hospitality industry’s payment options. This enables Adyen to offer integrated payment experiences for hotels using Oracle OPERA, augmenting operations and improving anti-fraud protection.

