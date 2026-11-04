Klarna has partnered with Finland-based telecoms operator DNA to let customers pay for devices over up to three years without interest or fees.

Under the DNA Koroton concept, customers buying smartphones, tablets, and other devices from DNA apply for credit from Klarna, while DNA covers the interest and fees on their behalf. Klarna is responsible for providing the credit, invoicing, and customer service related to the financing. DNA remains responsible for device sales, deliveries, and warranties.

Spreading the cost of devices

Customers can spread payments for their devices over up to three years, with the financing arranged at the point of purchase through DNA. Mikko Valtonen, Vice President of DNA’s mobile business, stated that smartphones, tablets, and other devices are important in everyday life and can represent significant purchases for many people. According to Valtonen, DNA wants to continue offering customers a flexible way to buy the devices they need without paying interest or fees.

Oskari Rekola, Head of Finland at Klarna, stated that a new phone or tablet is often one of the larger purchases people make, and that customers value knowing exactly what they will pay and when. According to Rekola, the partnership gives customers across Finland a simple and transparent way to spread the cost of the devices they use every day, with the repayment terms set out in advance.

Operator and lender roles

DNA is part of Telenor Group and has around 3.7 million subscriptions across its fixed and mobile networks. The company, which offers connections, services, and devices for homes and workplaces, reported total revenues of EUR 1.128 billion in 2025 and employs about 1,600 people in Finland. Under the partnership, DNA continues to handle the device side of each sale, while Klarna takes on the credit and its servicing.

Klarna has more than 120 million active users worldwide, processes 3.8 million transactions a day, and works with more than 1.2 million retailers. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in stores, and through Apple Pay and Google Pay, and the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The DNA partnership adds to Klarna’s European expansion, which includes its partnership with Lands’ End in the UK, Germany, Austria, and France.