Klarna has partnered with TaxDome to let clients of 15,000+ accounting firms pay for services in full, in four instalments, or with financing.

Klarna has partnered with TaxDome, a practice management platform for tax, bookkeeping, and accounting firms, to make Klarna available as a payment option for TaxDome’s more than 15,000 firm customers and their 6 million clients. The integration is powered by Stripe. Clients of TaxDome firms can now choose to pay in full, split the cost into four interest-free instalments, or select financing at checkout. According to Klarna, the partnership was designed with TaxDome’s customers in mind.

Flexible payments in professional services

Lisa Robinson, Head of Partner Success, US East Coast and Canada at Klarna, stated that the partnership reflects Klarna’s broader expansion into sectors beyond retail. According to Robinson, professional services such as tax, bookkeeping, and accounting have long lagged behind in payment innovation, and offering flexible payments benefits accountants, bookkeepers, and their clients.

Patrick Payne, Director of Payments at TaxDome, stated that the partnership is consistent with TaxDome’s focus on offerings that benefit both its customers and their clients. According to Payne, in addition to giving clients more flexibility, TaxDome aimed to secure competitive rates for its firm customers and give their clients access to 0% financing options.

Expanding beyond retail

Klarna has more than 120 million active users worldwide and processes 3.8 million transactions a day across more than 1.2 million retailers. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in stores, and through Apple Pay and Google Pay, and the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

TaxDome is used by more than 15,000 practices in over 25 countries. The integration extends Klarna’s flexible payment options from retail checkout into the billing of professional services, giving accounting firms on the platform a way to offer clients instalment and financing options without building their own payment arrangements.