Klarna has become available as a payment option at US photography and video retailer Adorama, with its sister sites set to follow.

Klarna has partnered with US photography and electronics retailer Adorama to introduce flexible payment options on Adorama.com. The service is available to online shoppers, with plans to extend availability to the retailer's sister websites, Scuba.com, and SunnySports.com. Customers can use Klarna to pay in full for smaller purchases, divide eligible orders into four interest-free payments or access financing for larger purchases. The options cover products ranging from memory cards and camera bags to professional cameras, drones, laptops and video-editing equipment.

Flexible payments for considered purchases

Adorama serves photographers, filmmakers, and content creators buying cameras, lenses, lighting, and professional video equipment. Over more than 50 years, the company has grown from a single store in the US into a group of four online retailers, Adorama, SunnySports, Scuba.com, and Printique, offering new, used, and rental equipment alongside education and professional services.

Lisa Robinson, Head of Partner Success, US East Coast and Canada at Klarna, stated that camera and video equipment is the kind of considered purchase where payment flexibility matters. According to Robinson, the partnership with Adorama gives creative professionals a more flexible way to invest in the tools they use for their work.

Reaching new shoppers

Yoav Shargil, Chief Marketing Officer at Adorama, stated that the retailer’s customers buy equipment they will rely on for years, which makes convenient payment options an important part of their purchasing decisions. According to Shargil, the partnership with Klarna allows Adorama to reach a new audience of shoppers and reflects its aim of making its products as accessible as possible.

Klarna has more than 120 million active users worldwide, processes 3.8 million transactions a day, and works with more than 1.2 million retailers. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in stores, and through Apple Pay and Google Pay, and the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Adorama launch follows Klarna’s partnership with TaxDome, which brought its payment options to clients of accounting firms.