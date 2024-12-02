Juspay has partnered with Outpayce, a subsidiary of Amadeus. As part of this collaboration, Juspay’s platform will be integrated into Outpayce's Xchange Payment Platform (XPP) marketplace.

This collaboration aims to establish a foundation for the global travel business, including airlines and hotels, to optimise complex payment processes through a single integration with Outpayce’s XPP. Travel businesses using XPP can activate local payment methods across multiple regions, offering options from native payment journeys to diverse Alternate Payment Methods (APMs) and tokenisation capabilities in India. Additionally, this partnership aims to reduce time-to-market for businesses, while offering customer their preferred payment methods in any location.

Potential benefits for travel merchants

This partnership will offer some benefits to travel merchants:

Optimal Go-to-Market provides a single integration that gives travel merchants access to over 300 global acquirers, enabling them to expand into new markets without complex technical implementation;

Access to multiple payment methods as travel merchants can enable any local payment method across geographies, allowing customers to pay using their preferred options, delivering a localised payment experience;

Augmented checkout experience as travel businesses can provide a tailored, optimal checkout experience specific to their users, tailored to local payment methods and user behavior, reducing cart abandonment and improving conversion rates;

Customised travel payment workflows as merchants leveraging XPP with Juspay’s payment technology platform can build personalised travel-specific payment workflows, including network tokenisation, offers, and other features that optimise the entire booking journey.

Juspay to optimise cross-border payment capabilities

In June 2025, Juspay and dLocal partnered to optimise cross-border payment capabilities in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. This collaboration aimed to optimise the interaction between the two companies, providing customers with access to dLocal’s 900 local and alternative payment methods (APMs) along with the additional benefits of Juspay’s payment ecosystem in rapidly growing markets.

