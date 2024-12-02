



This collaboration aims to optimise the interaction between the two companies, providing customers with access to dLocal’s 900 local and alternative payment methods (APMs) along with the additional benefits of Juspay’s payment ecosystem in rapidly growing markets.











The partnership combines Juspay’s payment orchestration capabilities with dLocal’s extensive network of local payment methods across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. This enables enterprises to offer users various region-specific options, including credit cards, bank transfers, eWallets, real-time payments, and cash-based solutions. As a result, the collaboration facilitates optimal B2B2B and B2B2C payment flows, augmenting transactions for businesses and improving collections, disbursements, and cross-border transactions.

By integrating dLocal’s localized payment expertise with Juspay’s technology, this partnership enables merchants to expand their operations and meet the growing demand for flexible, region-specific solutions in emerging markets served by dLocal.





The increasing demand for cross-border payments

The global market size for cross-border payments was valued at USD 212.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030, indicating an increased demand for flexible and optimal experiences.

Notably, the B2B segment accounted for the largest share, at 72.6%, in 2024. Corporate cross-border payments represent a significant portion of the total value.

Much of the cross-border growth has been driven by B2B transactions, primarily due to the expansion of global trade and improvements in payment infrastructure.





More updates from Juspay

In April 2025, Juspay secured USD 60 million in a Series D funding round, comprising both primary and secondary investments.

The round was led by private equity firm Kedaara Capital, with participation from existing backers SoftBank and Accel. Avendus Capital served as the financial advisor for the transaction.

Officials from Juspay indicated that future development would focus on expanding artificial intelligence capabilities to improve operations and optimise merchant-facing tools. Furthermore, the company aimed to create payment systems that remained compatible with a wide range of providers in response to an increasingly fragmented global payments landscape.