Outpayce, a fully-owned Amadeus company, offers services to travel companies, helping them take payment from their customers, pay suppliers, and optimise both. We apply payments global expertise and a network of trusted partnerships integrated into our smart payment hub to provide travel companies and their travellers with a smooth payments experience.
Core solution
We focus on payment solutions for travel-specific use cases. Our offer has unparalleled reach, processing payments in 190+ countries. We offer a single entry point where travel companies can manage all their payment processes and providers, in all markets and channels.
Target market
Travel merchants
Contact details
team@outpayce.com
Geographical presence
North America, LATAM, Europe, MENA, APAC regions
Year founded
Outpayce was founded in 2023 and its parent company, Amadeus, was founded in 1987
Investors
Amadeus is a publicly-listed company
License type
Application for an e-money license to the Bank of Spain
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
EMVCo, IATA, HEDNA, ARC
Company's motto
Simply paid. We serve every part of the global travel ecosystem, simplifying travel payments through innovation, to deliver smooth and connected experiences.
Payment Gateway
Yes
Payment Service Provider - Acquirer
Merchant Processor
Acquiring services through partners
Main area of focus
Travel payments
Online
Yes
POS/In store
Yes
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Payment methods supported
All major cards and 300+ Alternative Payment Methods
Settlement currencies
170+
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
Accertify, ACI, Cybersource
FX - number of currencies available
Yes - 170+
Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers
Yes - Uplift and Fly Now Pay Later
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Main clients/references
More information available upon request
Case studies
More information available upon request
Awards
Outpayce XPP (Xchange Payment Platform) won the award for Best Merchant Acceptance Provider at the 2023 Merchant Payment Ecosystem (MPE) awards.
Future developments
More information available upon request
Transaction volume
More information available upon request
Transaction value
More information available upon request
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright