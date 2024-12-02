Outpayce, a fully-owned Amadeus company, offers services to travel companies, helping them take payment from their customers, pay suppliers, and optimise both. We apply payments global expertise and a network of trusted partnerships integrated into our smart payment hub to provide travel companies and their travellers with a smooth payments experience.

Core solution

We focus on payment solutions for travel-specific use cases. Our offer has unparalleled reach, processing payments in 190+ countries. We offer a single entry point where travel companies can manage all their payment processes and providers, in all markets and channels.

Target market

Travel merchants

Contact details

team@outpayce.com

Geographical presence

North America, LATAM, Europe, MENA, APAC regions

Year founded

Outpayce was founded in 2023 and its parent company, Amadeus, was founded in 1987

Investors

Amadeus is a publicly-listed company

License type

Application for an e-money license to the Bank of Spain

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

EMVCo, IATA, HEDNA, ARC

Company's motto

Simply paid. We serve every part of the global travel ecosystem, simplifying travel payments through innovation, to deliver smooth and connected experiences.

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Merchant Processor

Acquiring services through partners

Main area of focus

Travel payments

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Payment methods supported

All major cards and 300+ Alternative Payment Methods

Settlement currencies

170+

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integrationYes

- E-invoicing (automated)Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Accertify, ACI, Cybersource

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

Yes - 170+

Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers

Yes - Uplift and Fly Now Pay Later

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Case studies

Awards

Outpayce XPP (Xchange Payment Platform) won the award for Best Merchant Acceptance Provider at the 2023 Merchant Payment Ecosystem (MPE) awards.

Future developments

Transactions

Transaction volume

Transaction value

