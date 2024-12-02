J.P. Morgan Payments has announced the expansion of its B2B virtual card offering to Europe, in collaboration with Mastercard.

The move brings J.P. Morgan Payments' full virtual card capabilities to European corporate clients, targeting accounts payable automation and working capital optimisation across industries including insurance, healthcare, travel, and commercial real estate.

J.P. Morgan Payments has established a significant position in B2B virtual card payments in North America, where it is ranked the largest issuer of commercial cards, including virtual cards. The European expansion extends this expertise to a new geography, allowing corporates to automate payment creation and reconciliation through virtual card infrastructure.

Wholesale travel and supplier enablement

A specific focus of the European launch is the wholesale travel industry, where online travel agencies face operational complexity in managing supplier payments across hotels, airlines, and car rental companies. J.P. Morgan Payments will leverage the Mastercard Wholesale Programme to enable travel agencies to modernise supplier payment operations using virtual cards, providing faster, more secure payments alongside reconciliation data to support business management and supplier relationships.

The expansion also incorporates Mastercard's B2B Supplier Enablement and Activation Service, an end-to-end solution designed to streamline onboarding for both buyers and suppliers and support the scaling of virtual card acceptance programmes. The inclusion of this service addresses a persistent friction point in B2B virtual card adoption, namely, supplier acceptance and integration.

Commenting on the news, Karen Ions, Head of Commercial Card Client Management and Delivery at J.P. Morgan Payments, said virtual cards bring clarity, security, and agility to supplier payment complexity, particularly in the travel industry, and that the European expansion reaffirms the company's commitment to helping clients modernise payments globally. Expanding on this, Marc Pettican, Global Head of Corporate Solutions at Mastercard, noted that the collaboration goes beyond virtual card issuance to remove complexity from both sides of the B2B transaction through supplier enablement.