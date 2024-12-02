JOI Gaming, part of the JVH Gaming & Entertainment Group, has partnered with Trustly to offer a modern payment experience in the Netherlands.

JOI Gaming adopted a customer-first approach, collaborating with Trustly to offer fast, secure, and simple payment experiences to its customers, 24/7. The alliance also strengthens Trustly’s position in the market as a trusted payment provider for online gambling in the Netherlands, offering instant payments, iDEAL, and Open Banking data in one solution. This aims to add value for JOI Gaming’s suite of services, its customers, and its platform.

Safety for online gamers

The alliance allows for simple iDEAL deposits and instant payouts, reflecting JOI Gaming’s commitment to security, speed, and player convenience. Leveraging Trustly’s Open Banking network and access to Dutch instant payment schemes, players can withdraw winnings anytime, at any hour, with funds transferred directly to their bank accounts in real time.

Industry data shows that players see payout speed as key to a better experience, and this initiative from JOI Gaming positions the company ahead of the highly competitive market. Besides speed, the partnership improves player trust, leveraging Trustly’s direct, encrypted transfers to reduce fraud and support compliance with strict KYC and AML regulatory requirements to ensure that payments on the platform are both simple and secure.

The two companies will continue to work together to offer their clients services tailored to their specific and unique needs and demands, while also staying compliant with the laws of the industry, as well as local regulatory requirements.

This partnership comes as Trustly paired up with Episode Six to allow US retailers to accept Pay by Bank transactions through existing card networks. Trustly’s Pay by Bank service enables consumers to pay directly from their bank accounts, bypassing traditional card schemes. By integrating Episode Six’s issuer processing technology, the companies aim to offer merchants a way to deliver Pay by Bank without major technical adjustments or new infrastructure.