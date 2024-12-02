APEXX Global, a payment orchestration platform, has announced its partnership with Jet2, an airline and package holiday provider, to optimise global payments' infrastructure.

Jet2 has selected APEXX Global as its payment orchestration partner, allowing APEXX’s platform to optimise and future-proof its global payments' infrastructure.

Under this partnership, APEXX will serve as a connection point for all Jet2 acquiring and alternative payment method (APM) integrations. This unified orchestration layer will provide Jet2 plc with flexibility, efficiency, and control across its payment ecosystem.

Jet2 will benefit from the full suite of APEXX’s Payment Orchestration features. These include smart routing and optimisation to increase acceptance rates and reduce transaction costs, augmented access to a global network of local and alternative payment methods to support international growth, and real-time reporting and analytics that provide insights into payment performance. These features are delivered through a scalable, future-proof infrastructure designed to evolve with Jet2's expanding business requirements.

Additionally, the collaboration underscores APEXX Global’s mission to provide payment orchestration tools for enterprise merchants across travel, retail, and digital services. This aligns with recent statistics that show the global payment orchestration market size was valued at approximately USD 1.56 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.35 billion by 2033. Due to a higher transaction success rate, more flexibility and support, and an optimised payment experience, both businesses and consumers will benefit from this.

More collaborations from APEXX Global

Following this partnership, in September 2025, APEXX Global partnered with Norse Atlantic Airways, a low-cost long-haul airline, to optimise payment processes across markets.

The collaboration provided Norse Atlantic Airways with access to a unified platform solution, allowing the airline to offer customers a more optimal and efficient payment experience. By integrating APEXX’s technology, Norse Atlantic Airways was able to provide a variety of payment methods and manage transactions effectively. Moreover, APEXX Global’s platform offered tools to simplify payment management and ensure operational efficiency, helping Norse Atlantic Airways to meet the evolving needs of its customers.