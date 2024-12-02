Norse Atlantic Airways, a low-cost long-haul airline, has partnered with APEXX Global, a payment orchestration platform, to optimise its payment processes across key markets.

The collaboration will provide Norse Atlantic Airways with access to a unified platform solution, allowing the airline to offer customers a more optimal and efficient payment experience. By integrating APEXX’s technology, Norse Atlantic Airways will be able to integrate a variety of payment methods and manage transactions effectively.

APEXX Global’s platform offers tools to simplify payment management and ensure operational efficiency, helping Norse Atlantic Airways to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company’s mission is to remove friction from global payments, and it aims to help Norse offer its passengers an optimal and secure checkout experience as it continues global growth.

The global online travel payment market size was valued at approximately USD 150 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 400 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the market is fuelled by increased adoption of digital payment solutions, a rising preference for online booking platforms, and ongoing developments in travel-related services. These payment options include credit/debit cards, digital wallets, bank transfers, cryptocurrency, BNPL services, and prepaid cards. Customers seek platforms that provide one or more of these payment options.

Latest news from APEXX Global

Just a few months before this announcement, Golfbreaks partnered with APEXX Global for its payment orchestration strategy. Through this strategic partnership, Golfbreaks intended to further advance its commitment to modernising its payment infrastructure and offering a simplified customer experience across its global footprint. By teaming up with APEXX Global, the company was set to optimise its payment stacks while benefiting from additional efficiencies and cost-saving opportunities across its operations.