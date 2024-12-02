



Through this strategic partnership, Golfbreaks intends to further advance its commitment to modernising its payment infrastructure and offer a simplified customer experience across its global footprint. By teaming up with APEXX Global, the company is set to optimise its payment stacks while benefiting from additional efficiencies and cost-saving opportunities across its operations.











Optimising payment orchestration

Utilising APEXX’s orchestration services enables Golfbreaks to solidify its payment architecture by rolling out new acquirers and launching alternative payment methods more conveniently. The unified platform is set to scale cost optimisation and minimise the complexity of managing multiple integrations.

At the same time, Golfbreaks’ finance teams will be equipped with improved reporting and analytics capabilities, in turn allowing augmented decision-making and back-office efficiencies. The collaboration also focuses on ensuring long-term agility, supporting Golfbreaks in adapting to industry changes and customer demands.

When it comes to APEXX Global, joining forces with Golfbreaks enables the company to strengthen its position as an orchestration partner for customer-focused businesses across travel, retail, and digital services. Commenting on the news, representatives from APEXX Global underlined that, as part of this collaboration, their company aims to assist Golfbreaks’ payment transformation through a modern orchestration solution. APEXX Global’s platform centres on mitigating complexities, reducing costs, and allowing businesses to scale.





