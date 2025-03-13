Subscribe
APEXX Global integrates with J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network

Thursday 13 March 2025 14:25 CET | News

APEXX Global has become one of the first payment orchestration platforms to integrate with the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network.

 

The collaboration aims to improve global payment acceptance by enabling J.P. Morgan Payments' merchant clients to manage multi-processor setups more efficiently, expand local payment method options, and adopt new payment technologies.

 

Growing demand for payment orchestration

The Payment Orchestration market is expected to exceed USD 25 billion by 2030, driven by a rising demand for scalable and simplified payment solutions. APEXX Global provides processor-agnostic orchestration technology to major brands, including Ryanair, TUI Group, AVON Cosmetics, and Internova Travel Group. 

The J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, which includes over 80 member companies, connects J.P. Morgan Payments’ solutions with third-party providers. The initiative supports businesses in optimising their payment strategies through an integrated ecosystem. 

A representative from APEXX Global stated that the integration with J.P. Morgan Payments aligns with the increasing need for agility in payment strategies. The representative highlighted that the collaboration offers merchants a more seamless and adaptable payment solution on a global scale. 

A J.P. Morgan Payments official noted that APEXX Global’s inclusion in the partner network expands the options available to merchants, ensuring access to the latest advancements in payment orchestration while leveraging J.P. Morgan’s global processing capabilities. 

APEXX also partnered with Internova Travel Group in 2023 to reduce transaction fees and increase payment performance standards. That partnership provided Internova with APEXX’s alternative payments methods, including the integration of APEXX Connect, which allowed Internova to host Cards, Mobile Wallets, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, and bank transfer products via a single API, giving even more choice to the company’s clients.


