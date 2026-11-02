JCB International, the international operations subsidiary of Japan-based JCB, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hanoi Metro to introduce JCB contactless payments on Hanoi's urban railway network. Under the agreement, JCB plans to launch the transit service in early 2027, allowing JCB cardholders to tap their contactless cards or compatible devices directly at metro fare gates.

Tap-to-ride for JCB cardholders

With JCB transit, passengers will not need to buy a separate transit ticket or carry cash to travel on the metro. The service is aimed in particular at international visitors to Vietnam, including travellers from Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, who can use the JCB cards they already hold when travelling on Hanoi's metro lines. Line 2A runs 13.1 km with 12 stations, while the elevated section of Line 3 has eight stations.

The agreement is at the MoU stage, and JCB International and Hanoi Metro will now work together to complete the preparations needed for the launch. The companies have not disclosed details such as which lines will support JCB transit initially, or whether domestic JCB cardholders will be included. Hanoi Metro has already been adding cashless and digital options, introducing electronic identification and biometric recognition on Line 2A in December 2025 and on Line 3 in January 2026.

Contactless transit and cashless payments in Vietnam

For JCB, the partnership is part of its efforts to expand contactless payment options for public transport and support the growth of cashless payments in Vietnam. JCB transit follows an open-loop model, letting passengers pay fares with the same cards and devices they use for everyday purchases. Visa already supports open-loop payments across Hanoi's metro network, and Hanoi Metro reported nearly 21 million passengers on its lines in 2025.

Takumi Takahashi, Executive Vice President of JCB International, said the company hopes the service will provide greater convenience to JCB cardholders and contribute to the development of a modern, cashless public transport system in Vietnam. Hanoi Metro operates Line 2A, which opened in November 2021, and the elevated section of Line 3, which opened in August 2024.