JCB and Danamon have launched a premium card in Indonesia for affluent customers, offering travel, payment, and foreign exchange benefits.

Japan-based JCB International, the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., has partnered with Indonesia-based PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (Danamon) to launch the Danamon JCB Treasure Card. The card is aimed at Danamon's private banking customers and will be positioned above other JCB cards issued outside Japan. The launch is the first initiative under the strategic comprehensive partnership in ASEAN between MUFG Bank and JCB, which follows a memorandum of understanding signed in July 2026.

Card targets affluent customers

The Danamon JCB Treasure Card is aimed at affluent customers in Indonesia and provides access to services linked to travel and spending in Japan. Its features include restaurant reservation assistance, preferential foreign exchange rates for overseas transactions, and 5% cashback on eligible bill payments.

Cardholders will also receive complimentary overseas travel insurance, privileges at selected stores and facilities in Japan, and access to eligible airport lounges in Japan and other countries.

MUFG Bank and JCB's ASEAN roadmap

The wider partnership combines MUFG Bank's investment base and financial network, including its partner banks and digital businesses, with JCB's payment network, infrastructure and merchant network in Japan. In the short term, the companies plan to develop card products with partner banks for affluent customers in ASEAN, starting with the Danamon card. Over the medium to long term, they will explore cross-border payment and mobile capabilities by combining JCB's payment capabilities with digital financial service providers in which MUFG has invested. They also intend to expand collaboration with Japanese companies, promote Japanese brands across the region and contribute to Japan's tourism strategy and regional revitalisation.

JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding internationally in 1981. The company states that its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants, while its cards have more than 181 million cardmembers, mainly in Asian countries and territories. JCB has also formed alliances with banks and financial institutions globally as part of its international card business.