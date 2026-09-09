IXOPAY has launched the Agentic Suite, a set of tools designed to help merchants support agentic commerce and automate payment operations.

The suite is built around three components - Payment Agent, Universal Tokens, and an MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server - which together are intended to let merchants adopt agentic buying methods without replacing existing payment infrastructure or committing to a single protocol or provider.

Suite components and functionality

Payment Agent provides protocol-agnostic connectivity between agentic shopping experiences and a merchant's existing payment stack, whether that involves a merchant-owned shopping agent, an IXOPAY-powered experience, or transactions initiated by supported third-party agents.

Universal Tokens are designed to preserve transaction context (including agent identity, customer consent, and purchase intent), alongside the payment credential itself. According to IXOPAY, this creates an auditable, merchant-owned record intended to help verify and defend agent-initiated transactions, particularly relevant as questions around transaction liability and dispute evidence become more prominent with agent-driven purchasing.

The MCP Server component gives approved AI assistants governed access to supported payment and tokenization capabilities, with existing permissions enforced and credentials kept protected. IXOPAY states this is intended to help payment and development teams automate repetitive tasks and streamline day-to-day operations while keeping AI actions traceable.

Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, CEO of IXOPAY, said agentic commerce represents a growth channel for merchants but requires balancing innovation with new questions around transaction liability, adding that the suite is intended to help merchants expand into agentic commerce while limiting exposure to additional disputes. In addition, Jill Willard, CTO at IXOPAY, said the suite is designed to make the underlying complexity of connecting agents, protocols, and payment infrastructure invisible to the merchant, without requiring a bet on a single protocol.

The suite follows IXOPAY's earlier releases of its Payments Intelligence solution, a control centre for consolidating fragmented payment data into real-time insights, and IXO Nav, an embedded AI assistant for identifying anomalies and forecasting impacts across the payments journey.

Henry Nanne, Co-founder and Director of Technology at Tilopay, said agentic commerce is developing quickly among the company's Latin American merchants, and that using Payment Agent on IXOPAY's orchestration and tokenization platform allows Tilopay merchants across the region and the Caribbean to begin handling agentic transactions without rebuilding checkout infrastructure each time a new agent or protocol emerges.

Implications

The launch reflects a broader industry challenge: as AI-driven shopping tools proliferate, merchants and payment providers face pressure to support multiple emerging protocols without fragmenting their infrastructure or increasing dispute risk. Through the process of positioning the Agentic Suite as protocol-agnostic and interoperable with existing systems, IXOPAY is aiming to let merchants participate in agentic commerce incrementally, while retaining control over payment routing, credential access, and transaction evidence as standards in this area continue to develop.