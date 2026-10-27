US-based merchant services provider Impact PaySystem has started offering payment processing in the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The company has also named the British Virgin Islands as the next market in its Caribbean expansion, with further details on availability to be announced as plans progress.

Two US territories as the first Caribbean markets

Both the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are US territories, which makes them the starting point for Impact PaySystem’s activities in the Caribbean. The company now offers payment processing to merchants in both markets. The British Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory, would take its Caribbean coverage beyond US jurisdiction for the first time. Impact PaySystem has not yet given a launch date for the British Virgin Islands. It has said that more details on availability there will be shared as its plans progress.

The company provides merchant payment processing and works with businesses across a range of industries to find processing solutions suited to how they operate. In the new markets, Impact PaySystem has said it will focus on building relationships with local businesses and partners. It plans to first understand their payment needs and then match them with suitable processing services. This approach reflects how the company operates more broadly, combining direct work with merchants and a network of independent sales partners to identify the right services for each business.

Opportunities for ISOs and sales partners

Alongside merchants, the expansion is aimed at independent sales organisations (ISOs) and independent sales partners. Impact PaySystem supports a network of these partners, which sell and manage merchant processing services on its behalf. Dee Karawadra, CEO of Impact PaySystem, said businesses across the Caribbean need payment solutions that are reliable, flexible, and aligned with the way they operate. Karawadra added that entering the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico allows the company to support more merchants while creating opportunities for ISOs and independent sales partners in the region, and that it aims to build local relationships ahead of its planned entry into the British Virgin Islands.

Impact PaySystem has built its business around merchant payment processing and its partner network. The Caribbean expansion extends that model to island markets, where the company will rely on local relationships with merchants and sales partners to grow its presence.a