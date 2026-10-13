Users of Huru, a UAE-based financial app licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, can pay with a card issued under Jaywan, the country’s domestic scheme. The launch extends Huru’s existing partnership with Paymentology, a global issuer processor, which will continue to supply the processing technology behind the programme. The move lets the fintech broaden its service offerings while aligning its card proposition with homegrown payment infrastructure.

Universal Account targets one million users

Huru reports that annualised salary flows of AED 3 billion (USD 817 million) now pass through its app, with more than 24,000 employers using the platform to pay staff. The company is working with nine exchange houses to accelerate adoption of its Universal Account and aims to reach roughly one million accounts over the next year. The offering assigns each holder a personal IBAN linked to them rather than to an employer, so it remains usable after a change of job and removes the need to repeatedly switch payroll arrangements.

Via Huru, people can receive wages, make local and cross-border payments, remit funds abroad, top up mobile phones, set money aside towards savings goals, and use their card, with the service currently offered in seven languages. Introducing Jaywan builds on these features and supports the UAE’s broader effort to strengthen its national payments ecosystem, giving cardholders an option connected to infrastructure developed within the country.

Processing scale supports Huru’s wider product plans

The expansion comes as domestic rails, digital financial services, and modern processing technology steadily converge in the UAE. For Nauman Hassan, Regional Director MENA at Paymentology, the market is increasingly shaped by local development, digital-first services, and wider consumer choice, with Jaywan forming an important part of that evolution. He added that the processor’s role is to give Huru the flexibility and scale to introduce new capabilities quickly.

Abhimanyu Girotra, CEO of Huru, sees a salary as only the starting point of someone’s financial journey, pointing to the company’s focus on helping people manage, spend, send, and save their income. He also credited Paymentology with supporting Huru as it built and scaled that experience.