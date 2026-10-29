NewsPayments

Home Bargains starts accepting American Express in stores and online

CP

Claudia Pincovski

29 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
card acceptanceretail paymentsmerchant acceptancecredit cards
Companies:
American Express
Countries:
United Kingdom

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