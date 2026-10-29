UK discount retailer Home Bargains has started accepting American Express cards across its more than 650 stores and online.

Under the new agreement, Home Bargains now accepts American Express both in its stores and online. American Express will promote the acceptance through targeted emails to cardmembers, digital marketing, and social media activity. Founded in Liverpool in 1976, the family-owned retailer employs more than 29,000 people and plans to expand to 800 stores and 35,000 employees.

Expanding acceptance in the UK

According to American Express, the number of UK locations accepting its cards has tripled since 2021, including a growing number of small businesses. Worldwide, Amex cards were accepted at more than 170 million merchant locations at the end of 2025. Home Bargains sells branded household goods, health and beauty products, toys, food, drinks, and home interiors at discounted prices, and many of its larger stores also include garden centres, cafés, and in-store bakeries.

Dan Edelman, UK General Manager, Merchant Services at American Express, stated that the company is committed to ensuring cardmembers can use their cards wherever they live, work, and travel. According to Edelman, the Home Bargains agreement strengthens Amex’s merchant coverage across the UK.

More payment choice for shoppers

Phil Hoad, Group Finance Director at Home Bargains, stated that accepting American Express in stores and online gives customers more choice and convenience. According to Hoad, many of the retailer’s customers value the flexibility that American Express provides, and the agreement makes it easier for them to pay in the way that suits them.

American Express offers cardmembers benefits such as cashback, Membership Rewards points, and Amex Offers from national brands, and wider acceptance gives them more places to earn these rewards. Founded in 1850 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Express serves consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and manages relationships with millions of merchants across its network.