Uzbekistan has been added to the list of markets where Google Pay is available. Marcin Krasuski, Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager at Google Cloud, announced the launch. The session formed part of the C5+1 events bringing together the five Central Asian countries and the US, with representatives of government agencies and international companies taking part.

Data law changes open the way for international wallets

The launch follows amendments to Uzbekistan's personal data legislation. In March 2026, the country removed the requirement to store all personal data on servers located inside Uzbekistan, while keeping stricter rules for categories such as biometric and genetic data. The previous requirement had been a major obstacle for international payment platforms seeking to enter the market.

After the amendments, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan began talks with Google and Apple, together with commercial banks and the national payment systems Humo and Uzcard. In July 2026, the regulator said technical integration work was under way and that banks were working on card tokenisation. Its aim is for users to be able to add cards issued under the national Humo and Uzcard systems to the wallets, in addition to Visa and Mastercard cards.

Card support and the wider payments agenda

The announcement did not specify which banks or cards will support Google Pay at launch. With the service, users add a supported card to Google Wallet and pay at contactless terminals using a smartphone or smartwatch instead of a physical card.

The launch forms part of a broader update of Uzbekistan's payments infrastructure. The country is developing a National Payment Switch, scheduled to launch in 2027 under a presidential decree, as some transactions made with international cards are currently processed through centres outside Uzbekistan. The Central Bank has also held talks with Apple about launching Apple Pay and with PayPal about entering the market, both following the same changes to personal data legislation.