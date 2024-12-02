GoCardless launches AI-powered payment optimisation

Payments fintech GoCardless has launched Same Day Settlement+, an AI feature designed to facilitate faster, more optimal, and reliable payments.

The new tool uses machine learning models to process transaction data from over 38 million accounts, to accelerate payout times and reduce payment failure rates.

According to the company, the feature enables over 96% of successful Direct Debit collections to be settled on the same day and reduces late payment failures by 80%.

Survey data cited by GoCardless indicates that over half of merchants affirm that same-day settlement would be beneficial to their business, enabling quicker access to funds and clarity over their cash flow. Furthermore, 85% of merchants believe that receiving their payments sooner will strengthen their relationship with customers and suppliers.

Currently, the tool is available to a select group of GoCardless customers. This initial phase allows the system to train on diverse data, creating customised models.

Additionally, GoCardless expects Same Day Settlement+ to help it compete in a growing market for real-time, low-failure-rate payment solutions, especially among businesses that rely on bank-to-bank transfers for recurring or high-volume transactions.

Recent updates from GoCardless

In August 2025, Netherlands-based fintech company Mollie was reportedly preparing to acquire GoCardless.

The decision to acquire GoCardless, a global bank payment company, could be attributed to Mollie’s strategy to improve its banking capabilities and scale its market presence. The deal was essential considering the current fintech market, which witnessed increased activity and collaborations, underscoring the scaling position of advanced payment solutions in global markets.

Additionally, in July 2025, GoCardless partnered with Cashflows to power Cashflows Payouts, a solution that allowed businesses to send real-time payments using A2A payment technology. GoCardless mentioned that the partnership enabled it to bring the efficiency of A2A payments to disbursements, helping businesses remove friction and deliver money more quickly and securely, whatever the payout. The company believed that direct bank payments could simplify money movement.