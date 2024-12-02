Netherlands-based fintech company Mollie has reportedly been preparing to acquire UK-based GoCardless, a deal set to finalise soon.

The decision to acquire GoCardless, a global bank payment company, can be attributed to Mollie’s strategy to improve its banking capabilities and scale its market presence. The deal is especially important considering the current fintech market, which witnessed increased activity and collaborations, underscoring the scaling position of advanced payment solutions in global markets.

How would the deal influence Mollie and GoCardless’ operations?

According to sources familiar with the matter , Mollie’s interest in acquiring GoCardless comes after the latter engaged with several other potential acquirers in 2025, with the company navigating through these market interests, positioning itself as a solid firm in the fintech landscape. In addition to Mollie, Sweden-based fintech Trustly has also reportedly entered negotiations for a deal earlier this year; however, the company withdrew from discussions.

Recently, both Mollie and GoCardless have seen substantial growth in their revenue, emphasising their growing stance within the sector. Additionally, their previous relationship may have influenced the discussions about the acquisition. At the time of writing, details of the two companies’ negotiations were not disclosed to the public.

Furthermore, if Mollie moves forward with acquiring GoCardless, the company could be able to improve its market position by integrating the latter’s direct debit capabilities, possibly developing a more comprehensive payment ecosystem for merchants across Europe and worldwide. Since the start of its operations in 2011, GoCardless has expanded its operations substantially in the payment industry, providing its services to over 85,000 businesses globally, including organisations such as TripAdvisor and The Guardian. The company’s platform, which manages recurring payments, supports subscription-based businesses and service providers.

The deal could be a mutually beneficial one, as, when it comes to GoCardless, joining Mollie could facilitate access to new markets and resources. On the other hand, Mollie would benefit from GoCardless’ client base and specialised payment solutions.