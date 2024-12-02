Globant, a digitally native technology company listed on the NYSE, and Adyen, the Netherlands-based global financial technology platform, have announced a formal global collaboration under which Globant will serve as a strategic integration partner for Adyen.

According to the two companies, the agreement covers payment system integrations, product upgrades, new payment implementations, and geographic expansions for merchant clients.

Furthermore, the partnership formalises and expands a relationship that previously operated on a project-by-project basis. It is anchored within Globant's Financial Services AI Studio, which combines payments expertise, AI-driven platforms, and industry-specific tools to help financial institutions and enterprises modernise payment infrastructure.

Merchant proposition and sector focus

For merchants, the partnership is designed to reduce onboarding timelines, shorten time to revenue, and support ongoing access to product upgrades through a shared services model. The collaboration is positioned as particularly relevant for organisations in retail, financial services, media and entertainment, sports, and hospitality sectors, where scalable payment infrastructure and embedded financial services are central to commercial operations.

Additionally, the integration capability addresses a persistent operational challenge for enterprise merchants, namely, the complexity and duration of payment system implementations, particularly when expanding across multiple markets or migrating legacy infrastructure. By combining Adyen's global payments platform with Globant's systems integration expertise, the partnership aims to reduce that complexity and accelerate deployment timelines.

Commenting on the news, Nicolás Kaplun, CEO of the Financial Services AI Studio at Globant, said the partnership helps clients move faster from implementation to revenue generation by combining Adyen's platform with Globant's digital transformation expertise. Nadia Qureshi, VP and Global Head of Commercial Partnerships at Adyen, said the collaboration allows merchants to leverage a trusted integration partner to unlock the full value of Adyen's platform and scale with confidence.

Recently, Adyen also teamed up with Mesh to scale the latter's card issuance and spend management capabilities across the UK and Europe. The agreement came as an addition to Mesh's existing presence and local card issuance infrastructure across the region, integrating Adyen's platform to facilitate expansion among multinational enterprise clients.