Mesh Payments and Adyen have entered into a strategic partnership to expand Mesh's card issuance and spend management capabilities across the UK and Europe.

The agreement builds on Mesh's existing presence and local card issuance infrastructure in the region, integrating Adyen's financial technology platform to support growth among multinational enterprise clients. The partnership extends Mesh's capacity to issue local currency cards for entities across both markets, with the aim of improving transaction acceptance and operational reliability at scale.

Mesh counts companies including Coralogix and GoGlobal among its enterprise client base, which the platform serves with travel and expense (T&E) management tools designed for complex, cross-border spending environments.

Open architecture and FX cost reduction

A notable aspect of the partnership is Mesh's approach to corporate card infrastructure. Rather than requiring enterprises to replace existing banking relationships, Mesh allows organisations to deploy Adyen-powered, Mesh-issued local currency cards in the UK and Europe alongside primary corporate cards held with other providers. This model is intended to eliminate foreign exchange fees on regional transactions without disrupting established payment workflows.

Mesh consolidates visibility and control across both its own issued cards and external bank cards through a single layer of automation, providing enterprises with a unified view of global spend regardless of the underlying card provider.

Strategic context

The UK and European corporate payments market has seen growing demand for flexible, multi-rail spend management tools as enterprises seek to reduce the operational complexity of managing cross-border expenditure. Partnerships between T&E platforms and acquiring and issuing infrastructure providers have become a common route to achieving the regulatory approvals, local scheme connectivity, and processing reliability required to serve large enterprise clients at scale.

For Adyen, the partnership represents a further extension of its embedded financial services offering to fintech platforms operating in the corporate spend segment.