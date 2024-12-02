Global Payments, a provider of payment technology and software solutions, has announced the launch of its Genius solution for US enterprise customers, offering a unified and optimal commerce enablement platform.

The Genius solution for enterprise businesses is a platform designed to meet the complex needs of optimal service and fast casual restaurants, sports and entertainment venues, and food service management environments, such as cafeterias.

Genius provides more features, including POS, Kitchen Management, Back Office, Payments, Drive Thru, Kiosk, Digital Signage, within one platform that large-scale food service organizations and venues need, while also delivering optimal configurability that enables Global Payments to bring its POS platform to customers across a broader range of business needs and sizes.

Potential benefits for customers

Key functionality includes:

POS – hardware and operating system-agnostic platform include real-time data sync, conversational ordering, offline capabilities, and centralised management. A tailored version for managed food service environments helps optimise high-volume food operations across corporate campuses, schools, and healthcare systems;

Payments – fully-integrated payment stack that is tailored to enterprise restaurants and supports multiple tender types, EMV compliance, and fast, secure transactions;

Kitchen managements – robust offering that optimises food prep operations through real-time order routing, order bumping and claiming logic, and device flexibility;

Back office – a feature that provides configurable reporting and detailed insights across sales, inventory, and labor;

Drive-thru – end-to-end technology package that features loop detectors, camera systems, intelligent order confirmation units, and a fully-integrated vision system that automates order initiation and maintains order sequence;

Digital menu boards – the platform offers real-time menu updates, as well as pricing sync for indoor and outdoor environments;

Kiosks – an optimal, customisable interface for guests, integrating loyalty payment options for an augmented experience.

The introduction of Genius for enterprise customers follows the launch of Genius for restaurant and retail solutions earlier in 2025. Genius is also now available for quick service restaurants in the UK.