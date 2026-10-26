Businesses operating across markets often use separate providers for accounts, payments, foreign exchange, cards, and expenses. UK-based payments company Finsei is bringing these functions together on one platform and has selected issuer processing provider Thredd to run the infrastructure behind its new Mastercard debit offering. Physical and virtual cards will be available at launch, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support to follow.

Processing, tokenisation, and fraud controls

Thredd will provide Finsei with payment processing and automated back-office capabilities, along with services that support secure card use. These include tokenisation and push provisioning for digital wallets, 3-D Secure (3DS) authentication, and fraud transaction monitoring. With this setup, Finsei can rely on Thredd for the underlying card infrastructure while focusing on its own platform and client experience.

Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd, said businesses increasingly expect their financial tools to work together rather than as disconnected services. He added that Finsei is bringing payments, currency management, and business spending into a more unified experience, while Thredd provides the flexible infrastructure behind the card proposition so Finsei can focus on simplicity and control for its customers.

Multi-currency spending from a single account

Finsei’s clients run businesses across borders and want to avoid using one provider for accounts, another for foreign exchange, and a third for cards. Artjoms Dozorcevs, CEO of Finsei, said building the debit card proposition on Thredd’s infrastructure means a payment received in one currency can be spent in another from the same account, with the security controls clients expect. He added that Thredd gives Finsei room to expand its card features as client needs grow.

The partnership adds to Thredd’s portfolio of fintech and payments clients across the UK and Europe, which use its issuing and processing infrastructure to build and scale debit, prepaid, and credit propositions. For Finsei, adding card issuing on top of its accounts, payments, and currency management services allows business clients to manage receiving, converting, and spending funds through one provider rather than several.