Iulia Musat
20 Mar 2026 / 5 Min Read
Globant, Adyen partner to accelerate merchant payment integrations globally
PPRO integrates Cash App Pay for US merchants targeting younger consumers
Google expands Universal Commerce Protocol with new agentic shopping tools
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