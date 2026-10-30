Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank, plans to embed its payment capabilities into SAP's Digital Payments Add-On and Open Payment Framework applications. The integration is designed to help enterprises reduce the complexity of managing payments across finance, commerce, and other core business operations. Elavon has also joined the SAP PartnerEdge programme to support the development and delivery of integrated products and services.

Payments inside SAP business workflows

As an SAP partner, Elavon will connect its payment capabilities to SAP applications used for finance, commerce, supply chain management, and other core business functions. The companies expect the connection to streamline payment processes, reduce friction, and improve operational efficiency for organisations running SAP. Elavon will use SAP resources, tools, and implementation practices to deliver the integration with fewer disruptions for customers, and expects it to help organisations realise value from their SAP investments faster.

The companies plan to expand the integration over time to support additional SAP solutions, payment methods, and markets, giving customers a more consistent way to manage payments across their operations. Elavon has not given a timeline for when the integration will become available to customers. Elavon processes payments for around two million customers in the US, Europe, and Canada, and handles complex, high-volume transactions across a wide range of industries.

Elavon's embedded payments strategy

Wally Mlynarski, CEO of Elavon, said payments should simplify operations, strengthen customer experiences, and support business growth rather than add complexity. He added that combining Elavon's payments expertise with the capabilities of U.S. Bank will help bring secure payment solutions into the SAP applications that businesses use every day, supporting the company's strategy to make payments more connected.

The SAP integration is the next step in Elavon's embedded and integrated payments strategy. In January 2026, the company introduced Elavon Live Payments, a payments app for Microsoft 365 offered through the Microsoft Marketplace. In June 2026, it expanded its All-In-One payments platform across North America, combining its payments infrastructure with technology partners to support in-store, mobile, and online commerce.