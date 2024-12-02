Global technology company Hotmart has announced significant performance results after adopting Pix Automático, integrated through EBANX.

Pix Automático, which was launched in June 2025, comes as Brazil’s new recurring feature within the real-time payment system Pix. Through the new solution, users could provide one-time secure authorisation through Open Finance for recurring payments to be automatically deducted from their bank account. However, this consent could be revoked at any time, with all transactions remaining visible in the banking app.

Hotmart’s results with Pix Automático

Integrated through EBANX, a fintech focusing on payments for emerging markets, Pix Automático has been live on the Hotmart platform since 16 June 2025, the first day of the capability’s operations. After approximately three months, Hotmart presented its data at the EBANX Payments Summit, an annual event now in its eighth year, held in Mexico City in September 2025. During this, the company highlighted a 32-percentage point increase in customer retention for recurring payments through Pix after the introduction of Pix Automático. Effectively, this means that Hotmart is currently converting more than four times the number of recurring payments that previously failed with Pix into continued subscriptions. According to the company’s officials, Pix Automático mitigates the complexities associated with manual monthly payments, offering in return a simplified experience for users and enhancing retention, cash flow predictability, and overall growth for creators.

Furthermore, in collaboration with EBANX, Hotmart provides its services in five Latin American countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Mexico, utilising a combination of card payments and alternative payment methods. Representatives from EBANX added that, even if recurring payments are not new in the market, their importance has considerably scaled when it comes to building audience loyalty and stabilising income for creators, allowing them to plan, invest, and expand their business.

Additionally, Pix Automático is projected to become a standard tool for recurring digital payments in Brazil, scaling financial inclusion and offering more predictable revenue for businesses built on recurring models, including creators, digital platforms, and SaaS providers.