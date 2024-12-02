The launch aims to improve the country’s digital economy by offering Brazilians access to offerings and services previously limited to credit card holders.











Study on Pix Automático’s impact

With Pix Automático, the user provides a one-time secure authorisation via Open Finance for recurring payments to be automatically deducted from their bank account. This consent can be revoked at any time, and all transactions stay visible in the banking app.

EBANX, a payments platform, expects Pix Automático to unlock over USD 30 billion in Brazilian digital commerce within the first two years of operating. Currently, recurring payments account for USD 50 billion per year in Brazil, and usually, USD 2 billion of this amount accounts for migration from existing card users in the first year, as the majority of growth comes from new users. This data signals that Pix Automático will include the Brazilian population that doesn't have credit cards.

Pix Automático has the potential to improve the digital market in Brazil by optimising recurrent payments. Credit cards currently dominate recurrency, handling the majority of software and streaming payments. However, 60 million Brazilians don’t have access to them. To tackle this challenge, Pix Automático aims to bring these customers into the recurring services ecosystem, accounting for 12% of all Pix transaction volume according to EBANX’s prediction.

By the end of 2025, Pix also aims to launch Pix Parcelado, allowing its customers to make purchases in instalments, according to Beyond Borders 2025, EBANX's annual study with Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) data. The company also projects an ecommerce boost, as this new offering will drive up average transaction values. Instalment offerings in the country already account for 40% of weekly revenue growth sustained over six months for global companies. The volume moved with Pix in ecommerce should grow 35% annually until 2027, according to EBANX's annual study.